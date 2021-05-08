Advertisement

Students read aloud to rescue animals at Kennebunk shelter

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
KENNEBUNK, Maine (WMTW) - Elementary and middle school students are reading to rescue animals at the Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk to help them develop literacy skills, as well as bond with some loving animals.

Organizers say the program, called “Rescue Readers,” helps boost confidence in students and provides a safe space to build a positive association with reading.

But the pets also seem to enjoy it.

“You get a lot of kids who are really shy who aren’t comfortable in their reading, but just love animals so it makes reading fun,” said Brie Roche, Human Educator at the shelter. “And it makes the animal’s day. They get a nice calm, relaxed socialization with people.”

The program is free for students, but anyone interested must register in advance due to the pandemic.

