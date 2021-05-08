New ice cream shop opens in downtown Hallowell

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - Have you ever wondered what Maine Maple Sunday would look like inside an ice cream cone? Yeah, us too.

Look no further than the Local Scoop in Hallowell.

The new ice cream shop on Water Street opened its doors Friday.

They’ll be serving up the ever so delicious Gifford’s homemade ice cream flavors.

But their specialty will be what the ice cream is served in.

They have numerous homemade cone creations with toppings to create special sundaes like Maine maple Sunday.

A cone filled with maple walnut ice cream, topped with pecans, hazelnuts, maple-sugared walnuts, and smothered in Maine maple syrup.

The shop was busy from open to close on Friday, with many locals supporting the new business.

”Who isn’t going to be enticed by a nice cone or a good scoop of ice cream? I think it’s really good for the area, it’s good to see businesses opening up, especially at a time like this where people are ready to get back out into the community and enjoy the nice beautiful Maine weather,” said Matt Swan, an Augusta resident who enjoys ice cream.

The local scoop will be open daily from Noon to 9 pm.

You can find more info about the shop, like news and specials by visiting their Facebook Page.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.