MaineHealth shifts COVID-19 vaccination strategy, Scarborough Downs site to close

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - MaineHealth announced Friday that as part of a shift in strategy in vaccinating Mainers against COVID-19, the mass vaccination site at Scarborough Downs will close.

Officials said the Scarborough Downs site will close by May 20 and will shift vaccinations to its location in Westbrook.

The status of MaineHealth’s two other mass vaccination sites in Sanford and Brunswick are being evaluated.

“We’ve reached a point in the vaccination effort where we need to adjust to meet people where they are,” said Joan Boomsma, chief medical officer of MaineHealth, in a statement. “That means redeploying our resources to meet the needs of this younger population in different ways.

MaineHealth officials said they are putting an emphasis on reaching younger adults and adolescents.

With the Pfizer vaccine expected to be approved next week for people 12 to 15 next week, MaineHealth is opening its registration system to people in that age group.

Officials said they will also work with school districts to offer in-school vaccination clinics.

To date, MaineHealth has administered approximately 350,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines at sites across the state.

Before closing the Scarborough Downs site on May 20, the clinic will offer walk-in vaccinations for the next two weeks.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and again May 17 through May 20 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

