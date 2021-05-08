Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 289 additional cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A man in his 80s from Franklin County is the latest Mainer to die with coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.

The state death toll is now at 795.

The Maine CDC is reporting 289 new cases Saturday.

Total cases are now closing in on 64,000.

Of those, more than 47,200 are confirmed.

Penobscot County recorded 41 more cases.

Kennebec County has 22.

Somerset County topped 2,000 cases overnight.

Piscataquis County is showing no change in case count.

Maine CDC data as of 5-8-21 (WABI)

The Maine CDC says nearly 43% of Mainers are now fully-vaccinated against COVID-19.

1,227,781 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered.

Of those, 652,242 people have received their first shot.

More than 575,500 people have gotten the final dose.

Nearly 11,000 shots were administered Friday.

Maine CDC data as of 5-8-21 (WABI)

Need a COVID-19 vaccine?

The Mobile Vaccine Unit will be in WATERVILLE starting this Sunday. #VaccinateMe

This site provides the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is approved only for adults 18+. For more info: call 1-888-445-4111 or visit https://t.co/4x972kaFvK pic.twitter.com/fM8vzXeL5n — Maine CDC (@MEPublicHealth) May 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.