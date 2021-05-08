Husson holds in-person graduation ceremonies

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The culmination of years of hard work in the form of a diploma..

A diploma received in person no less.

TV5 has more from the commencement of Husson University’s class of 2021.

“As the CDC transitioned some of the guidelines for outdoor gatherings it made it more possible for us to have an audience,” said Husson University President, Bob Clark.

On Saturday, more than 800 Husson students, both graduate and under graduate received degrees.

Two guests per grad and to follow safety guidelines the day was divided into two ceremonies, but it happened.

“Originally, more than three months ago I didn’t think that this was going to happen,” said graduate Greg Smith.

“I haven’t seen these people in over 14 months so it’s great to finally see them all after we’ve all finished our degree and just be able to spend time with them and catch up,” added fellow graduate Cali Newton.

Smith and Newton among those leaving campus with a diploma Saturday. Husson benefactor and Honorary Doctorate Recipient W. Tom Sawyer tells TV5 they’ve made a smart choice.

“Go to school a where you can graduate with a degree that’ll actually help you get a job,” he said. “Accounting, nursing, DPT this is the place.”

“Husson made me the person I am today,” said Newton. “I came in very shy and nervous and I am graduating 4 1/2 years later feeling very well educated.”

“I think Husson has prepared me properly in the classroom and outside the classroom,” said Smith. “They’ve given me opportunities that prepared me for everything that is in store and I can’t wait for it.”

Clark thinks that having navigated a year unlike any they’ve known will equip students for success down the line.

“These are the challenges,” he said. “They will face other challenges in life and this is something they have persevered and triumphed over and they will remember that for the rest of their lives, I’m sure.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.