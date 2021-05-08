Cloudy and cool this afternoon, warmer for Mother’s Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low pressure system is sitting off the coast today. This will bring cloudy skies across the region. A few scattered showers are possible, but most areas will remain dry. Highs will remain on the cooler side, mainly in the 50s. Clouds will begin to clear a bit overnight as the low moves to the east. Mother’s Day will be a little nicer, with a mix of sun and clouds and warmer temperatures.

Our next chance of rain showers will arrive Monday and Tuesday. Currently an area of low pressure across the plains will track and east this weekend and bring us rain by Monday. Some rain is expected Tuesday and possibly Wednesday morning before low completely moves out of our region.

THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy. Highs in the 50s. NE winds 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 32°-45°. NW wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs 55°-65°. West wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with possible showers. Highs 48°-60°. Wind becoming south 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with possible showers. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. West wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few morning showers possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. NE wind 10-20 mph.

