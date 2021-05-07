Advertisement

Woman attacked while walking in Portland’s West End, police say

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland police said they are investigating after a woman reported she was attacked while walking in the West End Wednesday night.

The woman said that she was walking on Gray Street at about 9:40 p.m. when she felt someone tap on her shoulder.

Police said the woman reported that when she turned around a man punched her in the face and she fell to the ground. She said the man continued to punch her before leaving the area.

Portland police said they are advising people to take extra care if they are walking alone.

“If you’re walking alone, make sure that you’re in a well lit area, let others know where you will be, where you’re going, where you are at any given time,” said David Singer, spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call police at 207-874-8584.

