UMaine women’s hoops to hold camps this summer, Millan waived by Mystics

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine women’s basketball has announced it will hold summer day camps this year. The Black Bears will hold an elite camp on June 27th. They will also hold day camps for 8 to 14-year-olds from July 12th-15th and also July 26th-29th. Maine coaches and players will be present to help teach. Who knows it might be the chance your young basketball star needs. It worked for Maddy McVicar.

For more information, please email Tom Biskup at thomas.biskup@maine.edu.

The WNBA preseason getting underway. Former UMaine star Blanca Millan did not make it with the Washington Mystics. Blanca was waived and has cleared waivers. She is a free agent.

