UMaine library back open following fire on Wednesday, arson investigation ongoing

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a small fire in the Fogler Library on the University of Maine campus is a case of arson.

It broke out just before 9 Wednesday night.

We’re told the fire started between the first and second floors of Folger Library.

The building was evacuated.

No one was hurt.

Captain Bryan Hardison with the Orono Fire Department tells us around 50 books were damaged.

UMaine Police Department and the Division of Student Life are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The library reopened at 10:00 Thursday morning.

