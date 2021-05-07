Advertisement

UMaine library back open following fire on Wednesday, arson investigation ongoing

$2,500 reward for information leading to arrest
Fogler Library at UMaine
Fogler Library at UMaine(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a small fire in the Fogler Library on the University of Maine campus is a case of arson.

It broke out just before 9 Wednesday night.

We’re told the fire started between the first and second floors of Folger Library.

The building was evacuated.

No one was hurt.

Captain Bryan Hardison with the Orono Fire Department tells us around 50 books were damaged.

UMaine Police Department and the Division of Student Life are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The library reopened at 10:00 Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Hog Hill Road in Dixmont.
UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after crash in Dixmont
McKenna Unobskey
Family looking for answers after driver who hit, killed woman in crosswalk won’t face criminal charges
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
287 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death
The shaking started just after 7 p.m. There was no damage reported.
Small earthquake shakes part of Maine
Bobby Dorr
First responders across Maine paying tribute to Ellsworth Fire Deputy Chief Bobby Dorr

Latest News

“Growing up Green” program at Trenton Middle School
Trenton Middle School serving life lessons with “Growing Up Green” program
Lawmakers discuss bill to ban flavored tobacco products
Lawmakers hold public hearing to discuss banning flavored tobacco products in Maine
The bike was the Capstone Project for the students.
Check out the UMaine Engineering team’s latest 3D creation
Eastern Area Agency on Aging got a big donation to their pet food bank.
Eastern Area Agency on Aging gets donation to help pets
Husson pinning ceremony
Husson University holds pinning ceremony for nursing students