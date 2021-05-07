UMaine closing in on new head men’s hockey coach, hope to have them named by next week
Job closed Friday, doing reference checks.
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The process of naming a new UMaine men’s head hockey coach continues. They are currently conducting reference checks according to the school and expect to name their new coach officially next week. We spoke to the Director of Athletics Ken Ralph on Friday and he says they still have a few candidates they are deciding between.
