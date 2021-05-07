UMA Dental Hygiene Bangor clinic looking for patients

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine Augusta Dental Hygiene program has some extra openings at their Bangor clinic.

It’s an option for people who need low-cost dental care.

The clinic allows students to get hands on practice while they work towards their degrees.

Since the start of the pandemic, the program has seen a drop in patients so they have extended their clinic to May 21st.

They are running a special right now where folks can get a $25 cleaning with fluoride and an x-ray.

You do not need insurance.

“Due to the pandemic, we have found that we had to add a couple more weeks so the students can get all their requirements and their hours to graduate. We’re finding that a lot of people are due for a cleaning so we encourage people to call,” said Associate Professor of Dental Hygiene Nancy Foster.

Nancy Foster says students need 600 hours of clinical.

She says they are all practicing CDC guidelines in their clinic.

If you’d like to make an appointment, you can call 262-7872.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.