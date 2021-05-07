Advertisement

UMA Dental Hygiene Bangor clinic looking for patients

They are running a special right now where folks can get a $25 cleaning with fluoride and an x-ray.
(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine Augusta Dental Hygiene program has some extra openings at their Bangor clinic.

It’s an option for people who need low-cost dental care.

The clinic allows students to get hands on practice while they work towards their degrees.

Since the start of the pandemic, the program has seen a drop in patients so they have extended their clinic to May 21st.

They are running a special right now where folks can get a $25 cleaning with fluoride and an x-ray.

You do not need insurance.

“Due to the pandemic, we have found that we had to add a couple more weeks so the students can get all their requirements and their hours to graduate. We’re finding that a lot of people are due for a cleaning so we encourage people to call,” said Associate Professor of Dental Hygiene Nancy Foster.

Nancy Foster says students need 600 hours of clinical.

She says they are all practicing CDC guidelines in their clinic.

If you’d like to make an appointment, you can call 262-7872.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Hog Hill Road in Dixmont.
UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after crash in Dixmont
McKenna Unobskey
Family looking for answers after driver who hit, killed woman in crosswalk won’t face criminal charges
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
287 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death
The shaking started just after 7 p.m. There was no damage reported.
Small earthquake shakes part of Maine
Bobby Dorr
First responders across Maine paying tribute to Ellsworth Fire Deputy Chief Bobby Dorr

Latest News

Cross Insurance Center mass vaccination clinic could close by end of May
Bangor doctor develops free meditation app
Part One of a special report on private wells in Fairfield with extremely high levels of PFAS
Fairfield takes first formal step to address PFAS in water
Radon testing
Proposed bill would require landlords to do more frequent radon testing and mitigation