Thomas softball tops UMPI to reach best of three playoff with Husson starting Sunday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - 2021 NAC softball playoffs are set after Thomas College beat UMaine Presque Isle 5-3 in a tiebreaker game today in Presque Isle.

They advance to the best of three NAC East semifinals at Husson. Games will be Sunday for a doubleheader and a single game 3 on Monday if needed.

Sunday: Game 1 at 1:00 PM, Game 2 at 3:30 PM

Monday Game 3 (if needed) at 1:00 PM

