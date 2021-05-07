Advertisement

Small earthquake shakes part of Maine

The shaking started just after 7 p.m. There was no damage reported.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WMTW) - A small earthquake shook part of Maine Thursday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 1.8 quake was centered about 7 miles north-northwest of Millinocket at a depth of a little more than 3 miles.

Maine does get several small earthquakes each year.

According to the USGS, moderately damaging earthquakes strike somewhere in the New England area every few decades.

The Boston area was damaged three times within 28 years in the middle 1700s, and New York City was damaged in 1737 and 1884.

The largest known New England earthquakes occurred in 1638 (magnitude 6.5) in Vermont or New Hampshire, and in 1755 (magnitude 5.8) offshore from Cape Ann northeast of Boston.

The most recent New England earthquake to cause moderate damage occurred in 1940 (magnitude 5.6) in central New Hampshire.

New England is laced with known faults but numerous smaller or deeply buried faults remain undetected.

