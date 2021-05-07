Advertisement

Police: 29 people recovered from semitruck in Texas

By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped near San Antonio, including one person who was taken to a hospital.

Lt. Jesse Salame says a passerby called police to report a suspicious semitruck.

An officer performed a traffic stop and as he was approaching the vehicle, the back door swung open and several people ran out.

Police made contact with 29 of the people. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for dehydration.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told KSAT-TV the stop is being investigated for possible human smuggling.

Federal prosecutors say a Dallas man has been arrested on a charge of smuggling migrants
