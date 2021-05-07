Orono freshman White demonstrates what true competitors are made of

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - On a day where transgender athletic competition is being discussed in the legislature, we share a story from high school track. The 3,200-meter race is run by both boys and girls at the same time. Now the results are separated but they still race together. The true competitors couldn’t care less who is out there against them.

“I like to race no matter who it is,” says Orono freshman distance runner Ruth White, “I was just racing whoever was out there.”

For Orono freshman distance runner Ruth White, it’s common to be about a foot to a foot and a half shorter than most of her competitors.

“4′6,” says White, “People have always been taller than me so I try to run my legs faster.”

That would be a problem for most runners but Ruth’s persistent push has also made faster than most of them too.

“I don’t know how she does it,” says Orono junior distance runner Kyle McLellan, “It’s so amazing to be on a team with her and see her compete and do so well.”

Ruth trains with the Orono boys like junior distance runner Kyle McLellan.

“He’s a really good teammate. He pushes me in practice,” says White, “The boys are always nice and let us join them on their runs. So that helps push the girls too.”

Which makes racing with the boys a lap or two ahead of many girls seem normal.

“I was just trying to hold. It was really nice to have the boys with us cause it’s always fun to have extra people in a race who can push you,” says White.

“And it also pushes me to go faster as well,” says McLellan, “Just the competition of it.”

Ruth is a true competitor.

“I was just trying to give it everything I got,” says White, “and I knew he was going to have a good kick and he did.”

Disappointed about not winning the overall but happy with the first of many personal records this year. She will be one to watch.

“I didn’t think I would be able to run that fast,” says White, “So that was exciting.”

