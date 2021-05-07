UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after crash in Dixmont

DIXMONT, Maine (WABI) - Dixmont’s Fire Chief says a man was taken to the hospital after his car went off the road, rolled over, and went into the water.

It happened shortly after 9 o’clock Thursday night on Hog Hill Road.

The chief says water began filling his car when he was trapped inside of it.

He was rescued by first responders.

It’s not known what his injuries.

However, the fire chief tells TV5 his condition is stable.

