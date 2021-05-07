Advertisement

Mother’s Day free fishing weekend

If you miss this weekend the next free fishing weekend is June 5 and 6
(Source: Pablo)
(Source: Pablo)((Source: Pablo))
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s a special free fishing weekend.

Typically, free fishing license weekends take place in February and June.

But this year, the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is also offering up this weekend to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Anyone can fish without a license but you do have to register.

Click here to register!

Officials have put out a reminder to everyone to be careful on the water this weekend as water temps are still extremely cold.

