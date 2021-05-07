Advertisement

Member of Penobscot Nation awarded Truman Scholarship

By Spencer Roberts
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A member of the Penobscot Nation has won the $30,000 Truman Scholarship.

Sage Phillips grew up in Old Town before attending the University of Connecticut.

She is a political science and human rights major with a minor in Native American and Indigenous studies.

She founded the Native American and Indigenous Students Association on the campus.

Sage is also working to get it supported by the University on the same level as other cultural centers.

62 Scholarship winners were selected nationally this year based on their record of scholarship, leadership, and community service.

“I’ve been working on this for so long and to see it actually pay off in a positive way and to receive the scholarship is just incredible,” Phillips said. “The first thought that came to my mind is ‘this is all for my tribe. This is for the Penobscot Nation.’”

After graduating, Sage plans to attend law school and continue to work on supporting indigenous youth.

