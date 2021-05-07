Advertisement

Lawmakers hold public hearing to discuss banning flavored tobacco products in Maine

Lawmakers discuss bill to ban flavored tobacco products
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Maine (WABI) - Lawmakers held a public hearing Friday on a bill that would ban flavored tobacco products in Maine.

L-D 1550 would end the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, flavored cigars, and electronic smoking devices.

The American Cancer Society is urging Maine Lawmakers to pass the bill.

They say youths report that flavors are a leading reason they us tobacco products and perceive flavored products as less harmful.

The hearing took place virtually as lawmakers heard testimony from those who support and oppose the bill.

”There may be few other bills we have considered together that have the potential to make such a significant impact on the health of Maine kids and communities,” Rep. Michele Meyer, a Democrat from Eliot, said.

“I don’t want anyone to get the impression that I’m arguing vaping is healthy. It is objectively not healthy, but I’m pointing out that there are unseen non health related benefits of vaping that don’t get public attention,” Haley Taranko, who joined the public hearing to argue against LD 1550, said.

The public hearing lasted 6 hours.

A work session will be held on May 12 to see if the bill goes before the full Maine legislature.

