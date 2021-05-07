Advertisement

Husson University holds pinning ceremony for nursing students

Organizers say the ceremony is rite a passage that dates back to the 12th century.
Husson pinning ceremony
(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A tradition that’s been going on for more than 30 years continued at Husson University in Bangor on Friday.

Future nurses were just pinned virtually this year.

This year’s Bachelor and Master of Science in Nursing program graduates were honored with the traditional pinning ceremony.

Each year members of the school of nursing graduates are pinned by a loved one before they graduate.

This year was no different - it just looked a little different on Youtube, but the sentiment of the ceremony may never be stronger.

Valerie Sauda, Chief Nurse Administrator/Undergraduate Director/Assistant ProfessorSchool of Nursing, said, ”You have made it. During one of the most tumultuous times in global nursing history, you demonstrated grit, determination, and internal strength and energy, which is the historical hallmark of nurses in difficult times.”

Organizers say the ceremony is rite a passage that dates back to the 12th century.

A link to the ceremony can be found on Youtube.

