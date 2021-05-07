Husson men’s lacrosse ready for a big test in NAC Championship

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson men’s lacrosse plays for the North Atlantic Conference championship on Saturday at SUNY Poly. The Wildcats are undefeated at 9 and 0 and pose a great test. But, the Eagles have already been passing tests with flying colors this year. They are ready for another...

“Its been unbelievable,” says Husson senior Jaden Wells, “especially since last year we went 0-7.”

The eagles faced tests like finding a new coach.

“From January, when we first came into this we had a new coach,” says Lawrence high grad and Husson senior Gunner McAllister, “A lot of changes and stuff. Everything was still up in the air. For us to be this far with everything still going on is just amazing.”

Mike O’neill has 38 years of experience at division-III and division-I programs like Vermont and Ohio State.

“My wife and I thought that this is a place we would like to end up,” says Husson first year head coach Mike O’Neill, “This would be a good place to build a program.”

The next test, they didn’t have a goalie.

“They had three choices the guy slowest on the runs could be the goaltender, we could all take turns, or someone could step forward,” says O’Neill, “One of the boys stepped forward.”

Then they needed to compete shorthanded. With only 19 players on the roster.

“We are one of the smallest teams in the NAC honestly,” says McAllister, “most teams average right around 30.”

And now the big test. The conference championship match. A win would mean so much to the Husson.

“For a program like this that has never been there, it would be astronomical,” says McAllister.

“In 2011, we made it to the NAC championship but they came up short then,” says Wells, “So, if we could win, this it would mean a lot for the guys who have come before us and it’s really going to prove something.”

The NAC Championship is Saturday May 8th at 1 PM. SUNY Poly is located in Utica, New York.

You can watch the match here:

