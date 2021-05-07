Advertisement

Hundreds line the streets to pay respects to fallen Ellsworth firefighter

Deputy Chief Bobby Dorr died Wednesday morning of cancer.
First responders from across Maine stationed themselves along the route to honor and remember...
First responders from across Maine stationed themselves along the route to honor and remember the 12-year member of the Ellsworth Fire Department.(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds of people lined the streets from Ellsworth to Bangor Friday to pay their respects to a fallen Ellsworth firefighter.

Deputy Chief Bobby Dorr died Wednesday morning of cancer.

He was diagnosed in January of last year and continued to serve the Fire Department up until his passing.

Friday’s Honorable Transfer of his body started at 8:45 a.m. at Jordan-Fernald Home in Ellsworth.

First responders from across Maine stationed themselves along the route to honor and remember the 12-year member of the Ellsworth Fire Department.

The motorcade arrived at Mount Hope Cemetery just before 10 a.m., where a small ceremony was held.

Fire Chief Gary Saunders tells TV5 funeral services are set for Sunday, May 16th with the location to be determined.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Hog Hill Road in Dixmont.
UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after crash in Dixmont
McKenna Unobskey
Family looking for answers after driver who hit, killed woman in crosswalk won’t face criminal charges
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
287 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death
The shaking started just after 7 p.m. There was no damage reported.
Small earthquake shakes part of Maine
Bobby Dorr
First responders across Maine paying tribute to Ellsworth Fire Deputy Chief Bobby Dorr

Latest News

“Growing up Green” program at Trenton Middle School
Trenton Middle School serving life lessons with “Growing Up Green” program
Lawmakers discuss bill to ban flavored tobacco products
Lawmakers hold public hearing to discuss banning flavored tobacco products in Maine
The bike was the Capstone Project for the students.
Check out the UMaine Engineering team’s latest 3D creation
Eastern Area Agency on Aging got a big donation to their pet food bank.
Eastern Area Agency on Aging gets donation to help pets
Husson pinning ceremony
Husson University holds pinning ceremony for nursing students