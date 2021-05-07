Hundreds line the streets to pay respects to fallen Ellsworth firefighter

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds of people lined the streets from Ellsworth to Bangor Friday to pay their respects to a fallen Ellsworth firefighter.

Deputy Chief Bobby Dorr died Wednesday morning of cancer.

He was diagnosed in January of last year and continued to serve the Fire Department up until his passing.

Friday’s Honorable Transfer of his body started at 8:45 a.m. at Jordan-Fernald Home in Ellsworth.

First responders from across Maine stationed themselves along the route to honor and remember the 12-year member of the Ellsworth Fire Department.

The motorcade arrived at Mount Hope Cemetery just before 10 a.m., where a small ceremony was held.

Fire Chief Gary Saunders tells TV5 funeral services are set for Sunday, May 16th with the location to be determined.

