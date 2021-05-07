Florists in Bangor working hard to get Mother’s Day arrangements together

Advertisement

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One of the gifts that might come to mind for Mother’s Day is flowers.

People at Lougee & Frederick’s Florist on State Street in Bangor sure are busy.

We visited them on Friday.

They’re working hard on some arrangements and even through a national flower shortage.

The owner of Lougee & Frederick’s Florist, Bill Sheehan, said they haven’t been able to get certain kinds of flowers.

With so many different kinds here Bill Sheehan says customers don’t seem to mind.

Bill Sheehan, Owner of Lougee & Frederick’s Florist, said,” Most people will let us do what we do best. We can do beautiful arrangements with what we’ve been getting in and sometimes we have to substitute something in an arrangement that you see. The important thing is that mom gets a beautiful arrangement.”

The owner says they’re working to get deliveries out on time too.

If they’re running a little late they ask you to be patient.

If you’re considering flowers and haven’t gotten them yet, you can pop into the store on State Street.

For more information visit their website.

