First responders across Maine paying tribute to Ellsworth Fire Deputy Chief Bobby Dorr

Bobby Dorr
Bobby Dorr(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - First responders across Maine will honor and remember a 12-year member of the Ellsworth Fire Department on Friday.

The body of Robert “Bobby” Dorr will be escorted from Ellsworth to Bangor.

The Deputy Chief passed away Wednesday morning.

Dorr was diagnosed with cancer last January and continued to serve the Fire Department up until his passing.

This is the route, according to Ellsworth Fire Department.

“Friday, May 7th @ 8:45 am: Motorcade leaving Jordan-Fernald Funeral Home on 113 Franklin St. Ellsworth, ME

Franklin St. across Main St. to pass in front of the Ellsworth Fire Station and right onto Church Street.

Church St left onto Oak St. towards State St.

State St. north on Route 1A to Brewer to I-395

The motorcade will travel on I-395 to exit 1B (off-ramp to I-95 North)

I-95 N to Exit 187 (the Hogan Rd. exit)

Hogan Rd south past Bangor Fire Station 5 to State St.

10:00 am: motorcade arrives at Mount Hope.”

According to a Facebook post from the Ellsworth Fire Department, “The exact route in reverse will be taken on the return trip. We expect this to take place at roughly 3:00 pm. All fire department members and the public are welcome to attend the return trip as well. For viewing purposes, the motorcade will end at Ellsworth Fire Department, 1 City Hall Plaza in Ellsworth.”

The fire department says all are welcome to view the motorcade as it passes by.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 6th, 2021 Chief: Gary Saunders Ellsworth Professional Fire Fighters Local 3402 President:...

Posted by Ellsworth Fire Department on Thursday, May 6, 2021

