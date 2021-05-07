Advertisement

Federal prosecutors begin plea negotiations with Capitol riot suspect from Maine

Fitzsimons is scheduled to be back in court on May 21st
(WMTW)
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WMTW) - Federal prosecutors have begun plea negotiations with Kyle Fitzsimons, Maine’s only Capitol riot defendant.

In a hearing in federal court in Washington, D.C., Friday, prosecutors disclosed they began plea negotiations with the attorney for Fitzsimons, who is one of 415 individuals charged for participating in the Jan. 6 riot in support of former President Donald Trump’s effort to thwart the certification Joe Biden’s election.

Fitzsimons, 37, of Lebanon, has pleaded not guilty to a 10-count indictment that accuses him of being part of the mob that breached the Capitol and of assaulting police officers.

Fitzsimons caused those plea talks to be put on hold because on Friday he asked for his private defense attorney to be replaced by a government paid-for public defender.

The judge agreed to the move.

Fitzsimons is scheduled to be back in court on May 21.

