Father and daughter bike together in virtual Trek Across Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The largest fundraising event in the nation for the American Lung Association, the Trek Across Maine, is being held virtually again this year. Kim Chamard, development manager at the American Lung Association, says while they’d love to have the full event as usual, going virtual has some big benefits.

”We learned a lot from having to adjust to a virtual experience last year and we found that the thing that people are craving the most is to keep the spirit of the trek alive.”

Last year the Trek Across Maine had to quickly pivot to a virtual event rather than having thousands of cyclists on the same route.

This year the spirit of the 37th annual trek lives in the connection to an important cause. Riders are asked to bike at their own pace and complete 60, 120, or 180 miles by June 30th while helping to raise a million dollars.

“There are so many great ways to make the trek your own because of the virtual aspect.”

“When you think about the regular trek it’s sixty miles a day for three days. The chances of getting a nine year old to do that aren’t realistic.”

Greg Glynn and his daughter Kelsey are participating again this year after completing the virtual trek together last year.

“We were able to go for rides every day. Now we were going 2 or three miles a day but that adds up quick.” says Greg.

Kelsey says she enjoys the time with her father and riding in general. “It’s really fun especially when I get to go on rides with my friends and when we go on the rail trail.”

Getting across the finish line means a lot, especially since Greg lost his aunt last year to COVID-19.

“She had battled through it but just couldn’t come out on the other end. We rode last year in her honor and we’ll do it again this year.”

Kelsey proudly showed off the miles they’d ridden so far and explained the fundraising. “We’re messaging our friends and asking them to donate.”

The father-daughter time is precious, the pair mostly ride in the residential streets and cul-de-sacs near their home.

“It’s fun to do dead end circles.” Kelsey says.

“It’s an accomplishment, no matter how you do it.” adds Greg. “They don’t ask how, they ask how many.”

“The trek is going on right now but there’s still plenty of time to sign up and participate.” says Chamard. “You can visit trekacrossmaine.org to find out more information about fundraising, about mileage, and more about the mission of the lung association.”

As for Greg and Kelsey, they’ve still got about 100 miles to go.

“When you get days like this you get your miles in as many as you can.”

