Family looking for answers after driver who hit, killed woman in crosswalk won’t face criminal charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The driver who hit and killed a 27-year-old woman while she was walking to work in Bar Harbor last year will not face any criminal charges.

McKenna Unobskey was in a cross walk near Jackson Lab in December when the driver of a jeep ran into her.

On Wednesday, Unobskey’s parents, Lori and Mitchell Kogut, found out the driver won’t be charged with a crime.

“I miss her, we miss her,” said the Koguts.

“The explanation we got was the behavior was not reckless. We have a hard time understanding why taking the life of another person, by definition is not reckless,” said Mitchell Kogut.

The Koguts say they want the driver to be held accountable.

“There is nothing that can ever replace her or change this but what about going forward? What about for other people, I mean the safety of others, where to we draw that line,” said Lori Kogut.

In statement, Hancock County District Attorney Matt Foster says the state couldn’t meet the burden of proof on a number of possible criminal charges.

He says the driver was going the approximate speed limit and told police he had a severe medical event and may have briefly hit the gas.

Foster says investigators also determined it was relatively dark at the time.

The recently installed flashing lights were not flashing, either.

“We’re supposed to feel safe, we’re supposed to feel comfortable and safe that we can go across the street, that this is here for us to cross as a pedestrian and the fact that he knew it was there, he wasn’t a stranger to the area. It just doesn’t make sense,” said Lori Kogut.

Foster said, he takes fatality cases very seriously, but in this case “My conclusion is that this incident, while horrible and tragic, does not generate criminal liability.”

He says he and his staff also expressed their heart-felt sympathies for the family time and added, “I hope that they understand my decision, though I am sure it is not what they wished to hear.”

The Koguts say they will remember their daughter for her infectious smile and love for animals.

“She was an exceptional human being she cared for everybody,” said the Koguts. “She would light up a room when she walked in it.”

Foster added his his decision does not stop the family from filing a civil suit against the driver.

