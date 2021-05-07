Advertisement

Eastern Area Agency on Aging gets donation to help pets

Eastern Area Agency on Aging got a big donation to their pet food bank.
Eastern Area Agency on Aging got a big donation to their pet food bank.(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Eastern Area Agency on Aging got a big donation to their pet food bank recently.

Their Furry Friends Food Bank is a service for seniors with pets.

They provide pet food and pet supplies to their low-income seniors on a monthly basis.

The Humane Society of the United States and pet-product retailer Chewy have teamed to help pets in poverty around the nation.

Maine Senior State Director, Katie Hansberry said, “Have connections and relationships with folks that are doing the incredible work of providing resources to underserved areas providing community support, that is honoring the love that people have for their pets and keeping those families together,

“It’s amazing, I mean it’s great not to have to worry and to have that available to us, we wouldn’t have had this opportunity if it wasn’t for chewy and the partnership with the Humane Society of the United States,” Kelly Adams, Eastern Area Agency on Aging, said.

