Check out the UMaine Engineering team’s latest 3D creation

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Another UMaine Engineering Team has completed another impressive 3D project.

Earlier this week we showed you a 3D printed Mars Rover. On Friday, we’ve got a 3D printed bike.

Four students from the Mechanical Engineering Technology program made a bike for Orono High School students.

We spoke with Ryan McNeilly.

McNeilly said they used 85 3D-printed pieces with 151 bolts and no adhesives to create the frame.

McNeilly said his fraternity and several others in the community helped them get the other bike parts like the tires, seat, and handlebars.

He hopes this may inspire the next generation of engineering students.

Ryan McNeilly, UMaine MET student, said, ”This was 100% Teamwork right here, they were a great bunch of guys, and we worked really hard to produce the product that we were able to deliver.”

“So they teamed up with Orono High School to do a STEM outreach activity design something that could be made on home 3D printers so that students at the school could see that they create more than just a small part, but something much bigger,” Peter Howorth, UMaine MET professor, said.

The bike was the capstone project for the students.

In all, 11 teams created a variety of projects this year.

