Advertisement

Army to allow ponytails, braids for female soldiers

Under the updated policy, female soldiers may wear braids and ponytails down the center of...
Under the updated policy, female soldiers may wear braids and ponytails down the center of their back in all uniforms.(Source: Army)
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Army has changed its grooming policy so that female soldiers are now allowed to wear ponytails while in uniform.

A review of the Army’s grooming policy was ordered last year by then-acting Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to address race and inequality in the military.

Under the updated policy, female soldiers may wear braids and ponytails down the center of their back in all uniforms.

The length cannot go past the bottom of the shoulder blades, and it can’t “hinder a soldier’s performance or present a safety risk” during tactical or physical training.

The Army G1 uniform policy branch sergeant major said the new modification is more practical and will help alleviate hair loss and damage to the scalp.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Hog Hill Road in Dixmont.
UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after crash in Dixmont
McKenna Unobskey
Family looking for answers after driver who hit, killed woman in crosswalk won’t face criminal charges
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
287 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death
The shaking started just after 7 p.m. There was no damage reported.
Small earthquake shakes part of Maine
Bobby Dorr
First responders across Maine paying tribute to Ellsworth Fire Deputy Chief Bobby Dorr

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he boards...
Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays
Federal prosecutors say a Dallas man has been arrested on a charge of smuggling migrants
Federal prosecutors say a Dallas man has been arrested on a charge of smuggling migrants
In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington....
Prospects dim for passage of LGBTQ rights bill in Senate
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
California leaving: State population declines for first time
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
California population drops for first time