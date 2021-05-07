Another Cold Night. Few Frosty Spots?

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure moving to the east continues to bring clear skies to the region. This will result in another night with lows dropping into the 30s and even some spots again across the north could fall below the freezing mark. A good idea to pull in or cover any plants that could be damaged by the cold. A Frost Advisory has been issued for some coastal areas. A Frost Advisory has not been issued for central & eastern Maine as the growing season is not considered to have begun yet. The Bangor area growing season starts on May 15th. After that point, Frost/Freeze headlines will be issued.

For Saturday, a low-pressure system will sit off the coast. This will bring mostly cloudy to cloudy skies across the region. Highs will remain on the cooler side mainly in the 50s. The low will continue to move east and as it does so, skies will clear into Sunday leading to a much brighter and warmer day. Highs on Mother’s Day should reach the upper 50s to low 60s which would be seasonable this time of the year.

Our next chance of rain showers will arrive Monday & Tuesday. Currently an area of low pressure over the Dakotas bringing them much needed moisture will move across the country and find its way into the northeast by early next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Chilly temperatures with lows dropping into the 30s. A few sub-freezing spots will be possible to the north. Light and variable winds.

SATURDAY: Low pressure offshore will bring clouds to the region. Highs will be in the 50s. NE wind around 10-20 mph.

MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY: Increasing sunshine. Seasonable highs in the 50s & 60s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Showers ending, but still mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be climbing as many will return to seasonable conditions.

