A Beautiful Afternoon Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mostly sunny skies will be the rule this afternoon with temperatures in the mid-50s to low 60s for highs. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping back to the 30s.

Low pressure is forecast to pass offshore Saturday. It looks like it will be far enough to our east so that the bulk of the storm remains offshore. However, it will be close enough to provide us with plenty of clouds Saturday. More clouds, less sunshine will result in cooler temperatures Saturday with afternoon highs in the 50s. Mother’s Day on Sunday looks like a decent day with a mix of sun and clouds. A disturbance approaching from the west could trigger a few showers over northern and western areas later in the day but otherwise most areas will stay dry. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Showers will be possible Monday with low pressure forecast to move into the area. Highs on Monday will be in the 50s.

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 56°-63°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 30°-39°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a few late afternoon and evening showers Downeast. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Monday and Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.