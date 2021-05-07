287 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death
1 person in Washington County died with COVID-19, according to Maine CDC
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Maine (WABI) - A person in Washington County died with the coronavirus, marking Maine’s 794th COVID related death since last March.
There are also 287 newly recorded cases, according to the Maine CDC.
Total cases are now at 63,463.
Of those, 47,002 are confirmed.
49 patients are in critical care. 23 are on ventilators.
Kennebec County is reporting 36 new cases, Penobscot 25.
Somerset County increasing by 16 cases. Piscataquis adding 10.
Hancock and Knox both reporting 5 new cases each.
Franklin showing no change in case count.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.