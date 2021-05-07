Advertisement

287 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death

1 person in Washington County died with COVID-19, according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - A person in Washington County died with the coronavirus, marking Maine’s 794th COVID related death since last March.

There are also 287 newly recorded cases, according to the Maine CDC.

Total cases are now at 63,463.

Of those, 47,002 are confirmed.

49 patients are in critical care. 23 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases.
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases.(WABI TV)

Kennebec County is reporting 36 new cases, Penobscot 25.

Somerset County increasing by 16 cases. Piscataquis adding 10.

Hancock and Knox both reporting 5 new cases each.

Franklin showing no change in case count.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Hog Hill Road in Dixmont.
UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after crash in Dixmont
McKenna Unobskey
Family looking for answers after driver who hit, killed woman in crosswalk won’t face criminal charges
The shaking started just after 7 p.m. There was no damage reported.
Small earthquake shakes part of Maine
Bobby Dorr
First responders across Maine paying tribute to Ellsworth Fire Deputy Chief Bobby Dorr

Latest News

“Growing up Green” program at Trenton Middle School
Trenton Middle School serving life lessons with “Growing Up Green” program
Lawmakers discuss bill to ban flavored tobacco products
Lawmakers hold public hearing to discuss banning flavored tobacco products in Maine
The bike was the Capstone Project for the students.
Check out the UMaine Engineering team’s latest 3D creation
Eastern Area Agency on Aging got a big donation to their pet food bank.
Eastern Area Agency on Aging gets donation to help pets
Husson pinning ceremony
Husson University holds pinning ceremony for nursing students