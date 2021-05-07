$140M bond package targets transportation, preservation

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine Governor Janet Mills is proposing $140 million worth of bonds for transportation improvements and land conservation.

She said the proposal includes $40 million over four years to conserve land through the Land for Maine’s Future Program, honoring the memory of the late director of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, George Smith.

Another $100 million would go to maintain and upgrade transportation system through the Maine Department of Transportation.

The sum is smaller than Mills originally discussed; she said she was able to use federal stimulus money to meet some of her other objectives.

