$140M bond package targets transportation, preservation

In Maine, four electors will convene at the state house in Augusta, next Monday, Dec. 14, at 2:00 p.m.(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine Governor Janet Mills is proposing $140 million worth of bonds for transportation improvements and land conservation.

She said the proposal includes $40 million over four years to conserve land through the Land for Maine’s Future Program, honoring the memory of the late director of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, George Smith.

Another $100 million would go to maintain and upgrade transportation system through the Maine Department of Transportation.

The sum is smaller than Mills originally discussed; she said she was able to use federal stimulus money to meet some of her other objectives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

