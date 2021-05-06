Advertisement

University of Maine System committee votes to raise tuition

The full Board of Trustees will vote May 24th
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - University of Maine System students are likely facing another tuition increase next year.

A Board of Trustees committee on Wednesday approved a plan that would increase tuition for most in-state undergraduate students by 2.4%.

The rate would be slightly higher, 2.5% or 2.6%, for out-of-state students, and for graduate students.

The full Board of Trustees will vote May 24.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Hog Hill Road in Dixmont.
UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after crash in Dixmont
McKenna Unobskey
Family looking for answers after driver who hit, killed woman in crosswalk won’t face criminal charges
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
287 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death
The shaking started just after 7 p.m. There was no damage reported.
Small earthquake shakes part of Maine
Bobby Dorr
First responders across Maine paying tribute to Ellsworth Fire Deputy Chief Bobby Dorr

Latest News

“Growing up Green” program at Trenton Middle School
Trenton Middle School serving life lessons with “Growing Up Green” program
Lawmakers discuss bill to ban flavored tobacco products
Lawmakers hold public hearing to discuss banning flavored tobacco products in Maine
The bike was the Capstone Project for the students.
Check out the UMaine Engineering team’s latest 3D creation
Eastern Area Agency on Aging got a big donation to their pet food bank.
Eastern Area Agency on Aging gets donation to help pets
Husson pinning ceremony
Husson University holds pinning ceremony for nursing students