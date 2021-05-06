University of Maine System committee votes to raise tuition

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - University of Maine System students are likely facing another tuition increase next year.

A Board of Trustees committee on Wednesday approved a plan that would increase tuition for most in-state undergraduate students by 2.4%.

The rate would be slightly higher, 2.5% or 2.6%, for out-of-state students, and for graduate students.

The full Board of Trustees will vote May 24.

