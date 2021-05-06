UMaine law asks to ditch its building, move downtown for now

PORTLAND, Maine - The University of Maine School of Law may leave its famously ugly building for a temporary space in downtown Portland.

The Portland Press Herald reports a committee of the University of Maine System Board of Trustees recommended on Wednesday that the board approve the move and enter into a new lease.

Dean Leigh Saufley says the law school building is in such disrepair that needed technology upgrades are not possible and the building prevents the school from growing student enrollment.

The UMaine System is fundraising to build a new building that would also house the law school, though it’s not clear when that will be completed.

