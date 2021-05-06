Advertisement

Moderna: Vaccine boosters likely needed every 9-12 months

By CNN staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you think you’re fully vaccinated against COVID, you may not be done yet.

Moderna president Dr. Stephen Hoge said booster shots will likely be needed every 9 to 12 months.

A study by the drugmaker shows about half the participants no longer have detectable immunity against the newest COVID variants, but they do seem to have retained immunity against the original coronavirus strain.

Moderna has said its booster vaccine can protect people against the so-called South Africa and Brazil variants.

It’s believed the virus is likely to continue on several evolutionary paths and the drugmaker said it will continue developing vaccines for them.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Hog Hill Road in Dixmont.
UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after crash in Dixmont
McKenna Unobskey
Family looking for answers after driver who hit, killed woman in crosswalk won’t face criminal charges
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
287 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death
The shaking started just after 7 p.m. There was no damage reported.
Small earthquake shakes part of Maine
Bobby Dorr
First responders across Maine paying tribute to Ellsworth Fire Deputy Chief Bobby Dorr

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he boards...
Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays
Federal prosecutors say a Dallas man has been arrested on a charge of smuggling migrants
Federal prosecutors say a Dallas man has been arrested on a charge of smuggling migrants
In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington....
Prospects dim for passage of LGBTQ rights bill in Senate
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
California leaving: State population declines for first time
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
California population drops for first time