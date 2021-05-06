MDI Bio Lab’s new discovery could lead the way toward alternative kidney disease treatment

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The human kidney will filter about fifty-three gallons of fluid a day, a process that depends on specialized cells known as podocytes.

A research team at the MDI Biological Laboratory in Bar Harbor has identified the signaling mechanisms in podocyte formation through the study of the transparent zebrafish.

The discovery is important to the treatment of a range of kidney conditions, including kidney disease caused by diabetes or hypertension according to Dr. Lian Drummond, director of the Kathryn W. Davis Center for Regenerative Biology and Aging.

“We’ve shown that this signaling process occurs in human organoids, kidney organoids derived from stem cells, so it’s the same thing happening in both creatures,” Drummond said. “And that gives us more weight in terms of applying it to human biology, human kidney filter formation.”

