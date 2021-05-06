Mainers to compete in World Series of Birding competition

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There are some pretty passionate people when it comes to watching and spotting birds. So much so, there’s a competition for it and a team of Mainers is ready.

The New Jersey Audubon’s World Series of Birding is a 24-hour competition that starts at midnight on May 7th.

Teams from 17 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands are eligible to compete.

Sandi Mcrae Duchesne and Bob Duchesne are part of the Maine Audubon Team.

Kim said, “The six-person team will spend 24 hours finding as many different bird species as they can, trying to beat teams from states all along the Eastern Seaboard. The event will be a showcase for the diverse birdlife and habitat in Maine, as well as an opportunity to raise funds for Maine Audubon’s conservation and education work.”

Teams couldn’t meet in new jersey this year, but they’re still excited about it be able to compete.

”The thrill of the chase is definitely there,” said Maine Audubon Trustee Sandi Mcrae Duchesne There’s a lot of adrenaline. I’m kind of famous on our team for being the person that’s like one more bird we can stay up just a little bit longer when everybody else is burnt out ready to go to bed I want to go one more.”

Penobscot Valley Chapter board member, Bob Duchesne, added, “If we were setting any kind of example, it’s actually pretty easy to come out and do this. To go find a lot of birds, especially in Bangor and the Bangor City Forest, there is a lot of variety right in the spot.”

For more details and to support the team, visit maineaudubon.org/worldseries.

