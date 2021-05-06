Advertisement

Maine restores pre-pandemic requirements for unemployment

With vaccines widely available, businesses are reopening and need help especially with the summer tourism season approaching
(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine is restoring pre-pandemic requirements that people show they’re looking for a job to receive unemployment benefits, the state’s Department of Labor announced Thursday.

With vaccines widely available, businesses are reopening and need help especially with the summer tourism season approaching, Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman said in a statement.

“Thousands of Maine people lost their jobs during the pandemic, through no fault of their own. Now it is our goal to get them back to work,” she said.

Work search requirements had been relaxed because of the pandemic, but now unemployment recipients will have to show they are actively looking for work and willing to accept jobs for which they’re qualified.

In many cases, people receiving unemployment benefits can go back to work part-time and still retain the $300 weekly stipend offered by Congress through this summer, she said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Hog Hill Road in Dixmont.
UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after crash in Dixmont
McKenna Unobskey
Family looking for answers after driver who hit, killed woman in crosswalk won’t face criminal charges
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
287 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death
The shaking started just after 7 p.m. There was no damage reported.
Small earthquake shakes part of Maine
Bobby Dorr
First responders across Maine paying tribute to Ellsworth Fire Deputy Chief Bobby Dorr

Latest News

“Growing up Green” program at Trenton Middle School
Trenton Middle School serving life lessons with “Growing Up Green” program
Lawmakers discuss bill to ban flavored tobacco products
Lawmakers hold public hearing to discuss banning flavored tobacco products in Maine
The bike was the Capstone Project for the students.
Check out the UMaine Engineering team’s latest 3D creation
Eastern Area Agency on Aging got a big donation to their pet food bank.
Eastern Area Agency on Aging gets donation to help pets
Husson pinning ceremony
Husson University holds pinning ceremony for nursing students