Jonathan Bush, brother of President George H.W. Bush, dies

He was the last surviving of the family’s five siblings
Jonathan Bush playing golf with his nephew former President George W. Bush in 1991.From left to...
Jonathan Bush playing golf with his nephew former President George W. Bush in 1991.From left to right are Prescott, William "Bucky", George and Jonathan. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT
(AP) - Jonathan Bush, the younger brother of the late President George H.W. Bush and uncle of former President George W. Bush, has died.

He was 89.

A spokesman for the Texas-based George & Barbara Bush Foundation says Jonathan Bush died Wednesday at his home in Jupiter, Florida.

He would have turned 90 on Thursday. In a post on Twitter, the foundation said he was “a fine gentleman and a noble soul.”

Jonathan Bush worked in finance.

He was the last surviving of the family’s five siblings.

Their father was Prescott Sheldon Bush, a U.S. senator from Connecticut from 1952 to 1963.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

