Advertisement

Hartland man arrested in connection with Bangor assault

Officials say 26-year-old Ryan Gaudet is charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Violation of Probation
(Bangor Police Dept.)
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Hartland man arrested in connection with an alleged assault of a woman in Bangor.

Officials say 26-year-old Ryan Gaudet is charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Violation of Probation.

Police say they were called to Sixteenth Street in Bangor on Monday after reports a woman had come to a few peoples doors screaming for help.

We’re told the woman was bleeding, and had significant bruising and swelling on her face.

Police say Gaudet was identified as one of the passengers in the car where the victim was assaulted.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information on this incident is asked to reach out to Bangor Police.

Gaudet is currently being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Hog Hill Road in Dixmont.
UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after crash in Dixmont
McKenna Unobskey
Family looking for answers after driver who hit, killed woman in crosswalk won’t face criminal charges
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
287 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death
The shaking started just after 7 p.m. There was no damage reported.
Small earthquake shakes part of Maine
Bobby Dorr
First responders across Maine paying tribute to Ellsworth Fire Deputy Chief Bobby Dorr

Latest News

“Growing up Green” program at Trenton Middle School
Trenton Middle School serving life lessons with “Growing Up Green” program
Lawmakers discuss bill to ban flavored tobacco products
Lawmakers hold public hearing to discuss banning flavored tobacco products in Maine
The bike was the Capstone Project for the students.
Check out the UMaine Engineering team’s latest 3D creation
Eastern Area Agency on Aging got a big donation to their pet food bank.
Eastern Area Agency on Aging gets donation to help pets
Husson pinning ceremony
Husson University holds pinning ceremony for nursing students