Hartland man arrested in connection with Bangor assault

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Hartland man arrested in connection with an alleged assault of a woman in Bangor.

Officials say 26-year-old Ryan Gaudet is charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Violation of Probation.

Police say they were called to Sixteenth Street in Bangor on Monday after reports a woman had come to a few peoples doors screaming for help.

We’re told the woman was bleeding, and had significant bruising and swelling on her face.

Police say Gaudet was identified as one of the passengers in the car where the victim was assaulted.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information on this incident is asked to reach out to Bangor Police.

Gaudet is currently being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

