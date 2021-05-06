Advertisement

Saturday night NASA rocket launch may be visible across eastern US

The mission is designed to study how energy and momentum are transported between different...
The mission is designed to study how energy and momentum are transported between different regions of space that are magnetically connected, according to NASA.(Source: NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility)
By Ed Payne
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: May. 6, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – When NASA launches its Black Brant XII sounding rocket Saturday night, much of the Eastern United States might be able to take in the spectacle.

A map from the space agency shows the rocket potentially visible from Maine to central Florida and from the East Coast as far west as Illinois.

This map shows when the rocket may be visible after launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility....
This map shows when the rocket may be visible after launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. Two vapor clouds will form north of Bermuda about 9 minutes and 30 seconds after launch as part of the mission and may also be visible from eastern United States and Bermuda.(Source: NASA/Christian Billie)

The launch is scheduled for no earlier than Saturday, May 8, at 8:02 p.m. EDT from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. There’s a 40-minute launch window.

Backup launch days run through May 16.

The mission is designed to study how energy and momentum are transported between different regions of space that are magnetically connected, according to NASA.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Hog Hill Road in Dixmont.
UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after crash in Dixmont
McKenna Unobskey
Family looking for answers after driver who hit, killed woman in crosswalk won’t face criminal charges
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
287 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death
The shaking started just after 7 p.m. There was no damage reported.
Small earthquake shakes part of Maine
Bobby Dorr
First responders across Maine paying tribute to Ellsworth Fire Deputy Chief Bobby Dorr

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he boards...
Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays
Federal prosecutors say a Dallas man has been arrested on a charge of smuggling migrants
Federal prosecutors say a Dallas man has been arrested on a charge of smuggling migrants
In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington....
Prospects dim for passage of LGBTQ rights bill in Senate
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
California leaving: State population declines for first time
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
California population drops for first time