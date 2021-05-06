Advertisement

Collins, King announce drug addiction research grant for Jackson Lab

Nearly $200K in federal funding is headed to Jackson Laboratory.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - Nearly $200,000 in federal funding is headed to Jackson Laboratory to support drug addiction research education.

Senators Collins and King announced the lab will use the money to investigate the root of substance use disorders.

Officials with Jackson Lab say cutting edge genetic and genomic approaches to better understand the biology of addiction hold promise for the future.

502 Mainers died from overdoses in 2020, that’s a record in the state.

