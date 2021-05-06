Cobscook Shores set to open 14 parks in Lubec this summer

LUBEC, Maine (WABI) - After years of reshaping the land for hiking and biking, the developers of Cobscook Shores in Lubec are set to open miles of trails and shoreline to visitors soon.

Admission is completely free.

The $14 million dollar project began in 2016, and is the latest investment of the Butler Conservation Fund, a New York-based, privately held, charitable family foundation.

Most of the 14 parks are set to open on Memorial Day Weekend.

With 8 hiking and biking trails, and more than 13 miles of scenic coastline, developers of Cobscook Shores are hopeful that this will drive tourism this summer.

“Well it’s already started. I mean you can’t get a room or place to sleep in Lubec in July and August,” said Arthur Smallidge, a Land Steward.

The parks hold some resemblances to Acadia National Park.

“Maybe 2% of the people that visited Acadia would come here. That would be maybe like 60,000 visitors a year,” said Smallidge.

To do so they will need to encourage the flood of tourists every summer to venture just a bit father north.

“It’s a mentality thing with Acadia. People will go to Acadia year after year after year and they won’t go any further up the coast. So hopefully this will get them to explore the better part of Maine,” said Smallidge.

To learn more about everything they have to offer at all 14 of their parks.

You can visit cobscookshores.org.

