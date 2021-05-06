Advertisement

Cobscook Shores set to open 14 parks in Lubec this summer

Come summer the public will be able to take in the sites of scenic Cobscook Shores in Lubec.
Come summer the public will be able to take in the sites of scenic Cobscook Shores in Lubec.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBEC, Maine (WABI) - After years of reshaping the land for hiking and biking, the developers of Cobscook Shores in Lubec are set to open miles of trails and shoreline to visitors soon.

Admission is completely free.

The $14 million dollar project began in 2016, and is the latest investment of the Butler Conservation Fund, a New York-based, privately held, charitable family foundation.

Most of the 14 parks are set to open on Memorial Day Weekend.

With 8 hiking and biking trails, and more than 13 miles of scenic coastline, developers of Cobscook Shores are hopeful that this will drive tourism this summer.

“Well it’s already started. I mean you can’t get a room or place to sleep in Lubec in July and August,” said Arthur Smallidge, a Land Steward.

The parks hold some resemblances to Acadia National Park.

“Maybe 2% of the people that visited Acadia would come here. That would be maybe like 60,000 visitors a year,” said Smallidge.

To do so they will need to encourage the flood of tourists every summer to venture just a bit father north.

“It’s a mentality thing with Acadia. People will go to Acadia year after year after year and they won’t go any further up the coast. So hopefully this will get them to explore the better part of Maine,” said Smallidge.

To learn more about everything they have to offer at all 14 of their parks.

You can visit cobscookshores.org.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Hog Hill Road in Dixmont.
UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after crash in Dixmont
McKenna Unobskey
Family looking for answers after driver who hit, killed woman in crosswalk won’t face criminal charges
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
287 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death
The shaking started just after 7 p.m. There was no damage reported.
Small earthquake shakes part of Maine
Bobby Dorr
First responders across Maine paying tribute to Ellsworth Fire Deputy Chief Bobby Dorr

Latest News

“Growing up Green” program at Trenton Middle School
Trenton Middle School serving life lessons with “Growing Up Green” program
Lawmakers discuss bill to ban flavored tobacco products
Lawmakers hold public hearing to discuss banning flavored tobacco products in Maine
The bike was the Capstone Project for the students.
Check out the UMaine Engineering team’s latest 3D creation
Eastern Area Agency on Aging got a big donation to their pet food bank.
Eastern Area Agency on Aging gets donation to help pets
Husson pinning ceremony
Husson University holds pinning ceremony for nursing students