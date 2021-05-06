Advertisement

Lots Of Sun Today.

By Curt Olson
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A very seasonable day for our Friday with highs in the 50s & 60s and mostly sunny skies as the high centers on the region. Watching an area of low pressure that will sit in the Gulf of Maine. This low will bring some clouds to the region for Saturday and cloud bring a few spots Downeast the chance of some scattered showers. A much nicer day for Mother’s Day with more sunshine and highs for many in the 60s. Another low by early next week could bring showers back to the region Monday & Tuesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with seasonable highs in the 50 & 60s. Light and variable wind.

SATURDAY: Low pressure offshore will bring clouds and a slight chance of a few showers Downeast. Highs will be in the 50s. NE wind around 5-15 mph.

MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

TUESDAY: Showers ending, but still mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 50s.

