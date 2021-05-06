Center Theatre kicks of ‘Spinning Yarn’ fundraising campaign

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Center Theatre in Dover Foxcroft in the middle of a campaign that helps kids of all ages.

It’s called the Spinning Yarns fundraiser and it starts with a little yarn and a lot of creativity.

“Local knitters and crocheters and makers make items for area neonatal intensive care units and then people can pledge for how many items, or how much yarn and all the items will of course go to the NICU’s and all the money will go to our children’s summer drama camps,” said Executive Director of the Center Theatre Patrick Myers.

For 22 years the theater has been offering summer drama camps for children ages 8 and up.

A program Myers says will be more important this year than ever before.

“Kids have been cooped up, we’ve all been cooped up for a long time so getting a chance to interact with other kids and express their creative side,” said Myers.

“I think its very important for number one for kids to get away from the thumb things so that helps there too but to develop a sense of confidence,” said Janice Burton, a knitter in the community.

For this fundraiser, people like Burton can combine their hobbies with helping the community.

“I’ve personally starting what is called a pea pod or a cocoon. It’s a little bag like kind of a thing for little tiny babies to be cuddled in,” said Burton.

Myers says he’s looking forward to offering camp programs in Dover, Monson, and Dexter this year.

The fundraiser runs until May 15th and Myers says families can pay tuition for camp on a sliding scale.

“They learn a lot about teamwork a lot about working together to come together on a goal, and of course they have a lot of fun,” said Myers.

To sign up to knit or donate you can visit centertheatre.org.

