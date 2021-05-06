Brewer business highlights severity of chlorine shortage

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Pools and hot tubs have been selling out during the pandemic, but if you managed to get one, you may have trouble keeping it sanitized this summer.

”The entire pool and spa industry has seen growth that nobody could have ever imagined during COVID.”

Jeff Simons, owner of Sandollar Spa & Pool in Brewer, says there has been a big increase in demand for backyard pools, spas and related supplies as people have spent more time at home.

“The pool in their backyard is getting a little more attention than it normally would.”

At the same time, manufacturers are having trouble putting out enough products to keep up, especially with stabilized chlorine tablets.

“August 27th the largest chlorine manufacturing facility in the country, in Louisiana, burned to the ground.”

Simons says they ordered far more chlorine than they usually need, and it’s a good thing they did.

“Last week we sold the entire sales of the year of chlorine in one day. The demand for chlorine has been truly unprecedented.”

They’ve had to impose a per-customer limit to keep from running out.

“There is no supply of chlorine out there.”

The chlorine manufacturer that burned down is rebuilding and should open in the next few months.

“They do expect to produce 35% more chlorine than they did pre-fire.”

But it may be too little too late for this summer. As tourism ramps up the shortage will affect more than backyard pool owners.

“For those business owners and those hotels they’ve had a really hard time since COVID started. They have a need that must be satisfied.”

Simons encourages people to only buy what they need, or consider alternatives.

“People are switching to salt generated chlorine rather than purchasing tablets.”

“The shortage is real and by the end of the summer there is going to be no chlorine available.”

