Belfast group helping the city bloom by planting thousands of daffodils

The Belfast Daffodil Project started in 2018.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - If you have driven through Belfast recently, you may have noticed the thousands of daffodils planted throughout the city.

“Because it’s only like 2-3 weeks in the spring, I think it’s great,” said Collin Brewster Cunning, a volunteer with The Belfast Daffodil Project. “It’s been fun driving around and seeing the yellow and white.”

These days, it seems that everywhere you go in Belfast, you can spot some daffodils.

The flowers are popping up in city parks, outside of businesses, and everywhere in between.

Elisabeth Wolfe started the Belfast Daffodil project four years ago - all to make the area even prettier.

“The first year just about killed u.,” said Wolfe. “So, we had 50,000 in, so we scaled back to about 25-26,000 a year, and that’s been really doable.”

This has been quite the movement here in Belfast. Elisabeth says their goal is to plant 1,000,000 daffodils.

“The number is not that important as just filing Belfast with daffodils,” Wolfe said.

The daffodils have caught the attention of many in the community, including city councilors, some of whom are planting thousands of bulbs themselves.

“Years from now, people are going to be waking by these daffodils and nobody is going to remember that we planted them, but they’re going to be enjoying them,” explained Belfast City Councilor and volunteer, Michael Hurley.

Small businesses are catching on too.

Annadeene Fowler has been a volunteer with the project for a couple of years.

Her attention now is focused on getting together 25 businesses to plant 8,000 bulbs in autumn.

“It just helps us feel together as a community and work together for something beautiful for the future,” she said.

“I love our community and this community is saying what they’ve about is love,” said Wolfe.

You can help make Belfast bloom too by supporting the project.

You can donate here.

Norm Poirer of Belfast City Parks has daffodils to distribute!

Posted by The Belfast Daffodil Project on Monday, October 26, 2020

