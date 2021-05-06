Bangor art show hosted by EMDC brings art to the workplace for public to see

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Works from artists throughout the community are on display in a bit of an unconventional but beautiful way.

The Bangor Art Society is holding its second art show at a Bangor workplace.

More than 120 pieces of art by nearly 70 artists are featured around the Eastern Maine Development Corporation offices.

The art will be open for the public to come and view starting Thursday night.

Awards will be also be presented to the artists Thursday night virtually.

Organizers say this show is definitely different from last year and it’s been exciting for all involved.

“Oh, it feels like elation, you know, it’s just so much joy to support the artists, to promote them, to exhibit and then reward them. That’s what it’s all about,” said Teddi-Jan Covell, President of the Bangor Art Society.

They’re giving more than $3,000 in prizes.

You can find more info at the thebangorartsociety.com.

There you can see upcoming programs and scholarships opportunities.

The art show at EMDC on Harlow Street runs through June 1st.

Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm.

